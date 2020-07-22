Amir tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of England series

Web Desk
02:34 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
Amir tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of England series
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan’s first bowler Mohammad Amir has been tested negative in the first COVID-19 test.

“It was the first test and the second will be carried out tomorrow, Wednesday, and after getting its result we will be making arrangements for his travel plan to join Pakistan Cricket squad in England," said a spokesman of the PCB.

Amir opted out not to tour England due to birth of his daughter and Pakistan teams head coach, Misbah ul Haq persuaded him to change his decision in the larger interest of country’s cricket. As part of the process, Amir requires two negative tests to be eligible to travel to the United Kingdom.

After two successive negative tests Amir will be moved to a bio-secure environment. The left-hand pacer is expected to leave for England over the weekend.

As soon as Amir will join the squad, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from his duties.

More From This Category
Amir tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of England ...
02:34 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
PCB plans for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in coming months
02:57 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
ICC’s T20 World Cup postponed due to COVID-19
07:41 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
Khushdil Shah rules out of action for three weeks ...
07:49 PM | 19 Jul, 2020
Life ban on 12 Pakistani weightlifters revoked
05:24 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir blessed with baby ...
10:28 PM | 16 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
You won’t believe what these Pakistani celebs were doing before they became famous
07:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr