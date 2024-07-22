Has Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan been arrested at Dubai airport?

DUBAI – Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has rubbished reports about his arrest at the Dubai airport.

In a video message, the “Zaroori Tha” singer said her underwent normal checking and questioning at the airport, adding currently he is busy in recording of his songs in Dubai.

He said applicants were submitted to the Dubai police for questioning him, adding that anyone can do it.

On the other hand, music director Farooq Rao also confirmed that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was recording his songs in Dubai.

Earlier, reports surfaced that the singer was arrested at the Dubai airport over complaints registered against him by his former manager Salman Ahmed.

They claimed that the singer has been kept at the Burj Dubai police station. Khan has been in the United Arab Emirates for days to perform at different musical shows.

The singer and his manager developed differences a few months ago, leading to latter’s ouster from the job.

Following the conflict, Salman filed cases against Rahat Fatah Ali Khan in Dubai.