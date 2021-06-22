Mufti Abdul Qavi caught performing obscene acts in new leaked video

ISLAMABAD – Abdul Qavi, a controversial Pakistani cleric, has hit the headlines again as his latest video is going viral on social media in which he can be seen performing vulgar acts.

The disgraced scholar, who was ripped off of the title of Mufti by his family earlier this year over his immoral activities, is apparently engaged in a video call with someone, who had recorded the obscenity.

In the clip that is circulating across social media platforms, Abdul Qavi can be seen naked while masturbating in a room. Later, the notorious cleric went into the bed and ended the video while giving kisses.

This is not the first time that Qavi had been spotted in the controversial videos. Earlier this year, Hareem Shah shared a couple of videos of a controversial religious figure. In one of the videos, Qavi was slapped by Shah for what she calls indecent language.

In another video secretly recorded by a smartphone, Mufti can be seen talking bluntly about his habits of consuming alcohol and drugs and having night parties while feasting on a meal with Hareem and her associates.