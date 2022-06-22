ToshaKhana, not TochaKhana! Netizens troll Bilawal Bhutto for another slip of tongue
ISLAMABAD – The youngest Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sparked another meme fest on social media after a hilarious slip of tongue goes viral.
Bilawal, while addressing a ceremony at a public gathering in Larkana on the occasion of the 69th birth anniversary of his slain mother, said the former PM Imran and his wife Bushra will have to answer about their corruption. He accused the PTI chief of selling sold a watch gifted to him by a foreign country which brought a bad name to Pakistan.
The Oxford graduate meant to say ToshaKhana, a state-owned department wherein gifts that are received as honour are kept, but he called it ‘TochaKhana’.
Following the latest blunder, PTI activists and trolls couldn't get over the slip of the tongue while some even thanked Bilawal for bringing some laughter amid a tense situation.
ٹوچا خانہ!! اس عجوبے کا کچھ نہیں بننا! 😁#این_آر_او_کی_قیمت— Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) June 21, 2022
pic.twitter.com/ow9tgJDvss
This is not the first time that the PPP chairperson attracted members as he earlier made headlines with similar gaffes.
Earlier this year, Bilawal sparked a meme fest after his “Islamabad me kanpen taang rahi hain" went viral. He was also trolled for his statement on rains and flooding. “When it rains, water pours down. When it rains more, more water pours down,” he had said the famous sentence which was even mocked by ousted PM Imran.
Check some of the reactions to his latest slip of tongue:
Is there any difference 😂#ٹوچہ_خانہ #TochaKhana pic.twitter.com/HdOJHbndRE— Shoaib Faiz ⚡ (@shoaibfaiz__) June 22, 2022
#shame for all these corrupt and illiterate politicians #Tochakhana pic.twitter.com/xpjAQ2RCNc— Humaira Khizar (@khizar_humaira) June 22, 2022
Bilawal Bhutto’s slip of tongue sparks meme ... 03:17 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media after a slip of tongue made by ...
