Pakistani PM likely to meet IMF chief in Paris in last-ditch effort to unlock bailout funds

ISLAMABAD /PARIS – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived on an official visit to France to attend New Global Financing Pact Summit, and during the brief stay, the premier is likely to meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The negotiations between Islamabad and US-based lender have come to deadlock and the current programme expires on June 30th, forcing Pakistan to follow so-called Plan-B.

Amid the worrisome situation, Islamabad has asked IMF officials to arrange a meeting of PM Shehbaz Sharif with IMF Managing Director on the sidelines of the Summit as the cash-strapped nation is going through a race against time to unlock much-needed funds.

Meanwhile, the premier will take part in the New Global Financing Pact Summit and will address the Summit as head of countries that are affected by climate change.

Sharif will apprise the world about Islamabad’s perspective and proposals for reform of climate finance, green infrastructure, realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals, and solutions related to debt.

The premier is slated to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the Paris Summit.