Search

PakistanWorldBusiness

Pakistani PM likely to meet IMF chief in Paris in last-ditch effort to unlock bailout funds

Web Desk 09:44 AM | 22 Jun, 2023
Pakistani PM likely to meet IMF chief in Paris in last-ditch effort to unlock bailout funds
Source: Prime Minister Office

ISLAMABAD /PARIS – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived on an official visit to France to attend New Global Financing Pact Summit, and during the brief stay, the premier is likely to meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The negotiations between Islamabad and US-based lender have come to deadlock and the current programme expires on June 30th, forcing Pakistan to follow so-called Plan-B.

Amid the worrisome situation, Islamabad has asked IMF officials to arrange a meeting of PM Shehbaz Sharif with IMF Managing Director on the sidelines of the Summit as the cash-strapped nation is going through a race against time to unlock much-needed funds.

Meanwhile, the premier will take part in the New Global Financing Pact Summit and will address the Summit as head of countries that are affected by climate change.

Sharif will apprise the world about Islamabad’s perspective and proposals for reform of climate finance, green infrastructure, realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals, and solutions related to debt.

The premier is slated to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the Paris Summit.

Pakistan not on IMF’s agenda for June as bailout package remains stalled 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

President Alvi approves appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as next chief justice of Pakistan

02:52 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Who is Shahzada Dawood – one of the richest Pakistani man who's onboard a missing Titanic submarine?

03:46 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Pakistan seeks PM Shehbaz-IMF chief meeting to revive loan programme

10:23 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Pakistani products now have duty-free access to UK market

08:45 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Pakistani scientist detects key ingredient for life beyond earth

02:31 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Pakistan not on IMF’s agenda for June as bailout package remains stalled 

12:24 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in inter-bank market

11:29 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22 June 2023

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in inter-bank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Karachi PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Islamabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Peshawar PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Quetta PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sialkot PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Attock PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujranwala PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Jehlum PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Multan PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Bahawalpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujrat PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nawabshah PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Chakwal PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Hyderabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nowshehra PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sargodha PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Faisalabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Mirpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: