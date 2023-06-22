Scores dead as another migrant boat capsizes near Spain’s Canary Islands

LAS PALMAS – At least 40 people have died as another migrant boat carrying nearly five dozen people sank near Spain’s Canary Islands.

Reports in international media indicate that victims were pleading for help while the dinghy had been in the marine territory for more than 10 hours.

Spanish maritime rescue service told confirmed rescue of 24 migrants was carried out near southeast of Gran Canaria island. Meanwhile, officials said the death toll is likely to go up as rescue work is underway.

In recent times, nearly 6,000 people have flocked to Spain’s Canary Islands in dinghy boats or small ships, per Spanish government data.

The heart-wrenching incident comes as migrants and refugees from African states continue to travel to Spain via illegal sea routes. The recent incident comes nearly a week after hundreds of migrants mostly Pakistanis lost their lives when an overloaded boat capsized off Greece.