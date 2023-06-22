Search

World

Scores dead as another migrant boat capsizes near Spain’s Canary Islands

Web Desk 10:11 AM | 22 Jun, 2023
Scores dead as another migrant boat capsizes near Spain’s Canary Islands
Source: File Photo

LAS PALMAS – At least 40 people have died as another migrant boat carrying nearly five dozen people sank near Spain’s Canary Islands.

Reports in international media indicate that victims were pleading for help while the dinghy had been in the marine territory for more than 10 hours.

Spanish maritime rescue service told confirmed rescue of 24 migrants was carried out near southeast of Gran Canaria island. Meanwhile, officials said the death toll is likely to go up as rescue work is underway.

In recent times, nearly 6,000 people have flocked to Spain’s Canary Islands in dinghy boats or small ships, per Spanish government data.

The heart-wrenching incident comes as migrants and refugees from African states continue to travel to Spain via illegal sea routes. The recent incident comes nearly a week after hundreds of migrants mostly Pakistanis lost their lives when an overloaded boat capsized off Greece.

Pakistanis were singled out, forced below deck by crew in capsized migrant boat in Greece

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Four Israeli settlers shot dead in West Bank, a day after seven Palestinians were killed in a raid

07:17 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Pakistanis were singled out, forced below deck by crew in capsized migrant boat in Greece

09:38 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Dozen Pakistanis among victims of Greece boat tragedy

02:57 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

At least 100 killed as boat capsizes in Nigeria

10:41 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Sonic boom rocks Washington as four including child dead in US plane crash

11:34 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

Another Indian movie sparks backlash for Islamophobic content

10:39 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in inter-bank market

11:29 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22 June 2023

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in inter-bank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Karachi PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Islamabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Peshawar PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Quetta PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sialkot PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Attock PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujranwala PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Jehlum PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Multan PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Bahawalpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujrat PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nawabshah PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Chakwal PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Hyderabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nowshehra PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sargodha PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Faisalabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Mirpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: