Scores dead as another migrant boat capsizes near Spain’s Canary Islands

LAS PALMAS – At least 40 people have died as another migrant boat carrying nearly five dozen people sank near Spain’s Canary Islands.
Reports in international media indicate that victims were pleading for help while the dinghy had been in the marine territory for more than 10 hours.
Spanish maritime rescue service told confirmed rescue of 24 migrants was carried out near southeast of Gran Canaria island. Meanwhile, officials said the death toll is likely to go up as rescue work is underway.
In recent times, nearly 6,000 people have flocked to Spain’s Canary Islands in dinghy boats or small ships, per Spanish government data.
The heart-wrenching incident comes as migrants and refugees from African states continue to travel to Spain via illegal sea routes. The recent incident comes nearly a week after hundreds of migrants mostly Pakistanis lost their lives when an overloaded boat capsized off Greece.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
