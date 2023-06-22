SC bench hearing pleas against military courts dissolved over reservations by Justice Isa, other judges

ISLAMABAD – A larger bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, hearing petitions against the civilians trials in military courts, has been dissolved over reservations of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq.

At the outset of today's hearing, Justice Faiz Isa, who was named the next top judge, said he will issue a verdict as per law and Constitution. The senior jurist said he was surprised to see his name on the cause list for this hearing and clarified that he is not part of the bench hearing the case related to Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill.

Justice Isa pointed out that a bench has to be formed in a meeting, and then recused himself from the bench. Meanwhile, Justice Sardar Tariq also raised objections to the larger bench.

Earlier this week, the country’s top judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial has formed a 9-member larger bench to hear petitions against the trial of civilians who are facing case in military courts in the aftermath of May 9 incidents in which civil, and military installations were attacked.

The larger bench including CJP Bandial, senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, will take up the petitions today at 11:45 am.

Former Chief Justice Jawwad S Khawaja moved the apex court against the trials of civilians through military courts and challenged the contentious move under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

S. Khawaja maintained that he approached the court for citizens regardless of political affiliation, and has no personal agenda. In his plea, the former jurist urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to halt the court martial of civilians by military courts, calling it unconstitutional as normal (civil) courts are fully operational.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other government members slammed former premier Imran Khan for his allegedly orchestrating attacks on army installations and confirmed that a case against him will proceed in military courts.

Sana said those who planned and executed attacks on sensitive installations will be tried in military courts under Army Act 1952.

More to follow...