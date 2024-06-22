Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with decreasing international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,400 to reach Rs241,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs207,047 in local market.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity dipped by $43 to close at $2,320 per ounce.

A day earlier, gold prices moved up in Pakistan as per tola price increased by Rs1,600 to close at Rs242,900.