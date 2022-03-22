Junior National Tennis championship: Bilal Asim dominates second day
07:58 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
Junior National Tennis championship: Bilal Asim dominates second day
LAHORE – Rising tennis star Bilal Asim dominated the second day of the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 after winning both of his matches in U-18 and U-16 categories here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.  

In the U-18 second round matches, Bilal Asim (SICAS) beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-2, 6-1, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Hanzla Anwar 6-0, 6-0, Muneeb Majeed beat Zaeem Ghafoor 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and Shehyar Anees beat Azan Sajid 6-0, 6-1.  

In the U-16 second round matches, Bilal Asim beat Husnain Ali 6-0, 7-5, Ahtesham Humayun beat Shehryar Anees 6-0, 6-0 and M Humza Aasim beat Haider Ali Rizwan 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.  

In the boys U-14 second round matches, Amir Mazari (Aitchison) beat Abdur Rehman 5-3, 4-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Aalay Hussain 4-0, 4-0, M Haziq beat Inam Bari 4-0, 4-0, Abdullah Pirzada beat M Humza Ahmad 4-2, 4-0.  

In the U-12 second round matches, Omer Jawad beat Eesa Bilal 4-1, 4-0, Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Ismail Aftab 4-11, 5-4(4), Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Shayyan Afridi 4-1, 4-1 and Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh beat Hassan Ali 4-0, 4-1.  

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik thanked the sponsors Servis Tyres and especially Mr. Arif Saeed for his all-out support for the sports and tennis in particular as with his continuous generous support for this beautiful game, tennis is flourishing further at grassroots level and junior players have been playing tremendous tennis at national and international level and earning glories for Pakistan globally.

