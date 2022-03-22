PAF trainer aircraft crashes in Peshawar, two pilots martyred

Web Desk
06:09 PM | 22 Mar, 2022
PAF trainer aircraft crashes in Peshawar, two pilots martyred
Source: File photo
Share

PESHAWAR – Two pilots embraced martyrdom as trainee aircraft of Pakistan Air Force crashed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital on Tuesday.

PAF spokesperson told a local media outlet that a Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training mission near Gara Tajik, Warsak Road in Peshawar.

Soon after the incident, personnel of the Pakistan Air Force, and rescue officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, Air Headquarters ordered a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause of the incident, per reports. 

