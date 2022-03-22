PAF trainer aircraft crashes in Peshawar, two pilots martyred

PESHAWAR – Two pilots embraced martyrdom as trainee aircraft of Pakistan Air Force crashed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital on Tuesday.

PAF spokesperson told a local media outlet that a Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training mission near Gara Tajik, Warsak Road in Peshawar.

Soon after the incident, personnel of the Pakistan Air Force, and rescue officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

پشاور میں پاک فضائیہ کا تربیتی طیارہ گر کر تباہ۔ پائلٹ محفوظ اور ابھی تک کسی جانی نقصان کی اطلاع نہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/wmwelLwNK4 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Air Headquarters ordered a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause of the incident, per reports.