Dananeer Mobeen receives backlash over charity video

After the distribution of Iftar meals in a video shared by viral sensation and actress Dananeer Mobeen, criticism ensued from the public.

Her widely known video “Party Horai Hai” had catapulted her to fame not only within the country but also internationally.

Following this, she ventured into acting and achieved success with two popular dramas, “Sanaf Ahin” and “Muhabbat Gumshuda”.

Now, she is starring alongside Amir Gilani in the special Ramadan drama “Very Filmi” and the drama is being well-received.

In the spirit of Ramadan, the actress, along with her friends, distributed Iftar meals among the people and shared it with the public in the form of a video.

Dananeer along with her friends distributed biryani as Iftar to those in need, however, they did not film those recipients who received the Iftar meals.

However, this initiative was not received well by admirers, but instead, criticism began to emerge.