Snow-capped Burzil Pass opened for traffic

Burzil Pass has been reopened in Gilgit-Baltistan after successful route clearance operation by Pakistan Army.
The Pass is of great importance as it connects different areas of Gilgit-Baltistan. The Pass is located 178 km from Gilgit and is an essential checkpoint for the Pakistan Army and the people of the region.
The pass is 13,808 feet above sea level and remains covered in snow for over half the year, from October to April.
It is the only route available to 61 villages and a population of 15,000 people in the area. Around 50,000 to 60,000 vehicles pass through Burzil Pass every year.
Burzil Pass was closed due to heavy winter snowfall.
Pakistan Army successfully operationalized this strategic pass through its tireless efforts. Fourteen bulldozers, eleven snow vehicles, two wheel dozers and one excavator were used in the clearance process.
