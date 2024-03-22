Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Snow-capped Burzil Pass opened for traffic

Web Desk
09:19 AM | 22 Mar, 2024
Snow-capped Burzil Pass opened for traffic

Burzil Pass has been reopened in Gilgit-Baltistan after successful route clearance operation by Pakistan Army.

The Pass is of great importance as it connects different areas of Gilgit-Baltistan. The Pass is located 178 km from Gilgit and is an essential checkpoint for the Pakistan Army and the people of the region.

The pass is 13,808 feet above sea level and remains covered in snow for over half the year, from October to April.

It is the only route available to 61 villages and a population of 15,000 people in the area. Around 50,000 to 60,000 vehicles pass through Burzil Pass every year.

Burzil Pass was closed due to heavy winter snowfall.  

Pakistan Army successfully operationalized this strategic pass through its tireless efforts. Fourteen bulldozers, eleven snow vehicles, two wheel dozers and one excavator were used in the clearance process.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:19 AM | 22 Mar, 2024

Snow-capped Burzil Pass opened for traffic

09:54 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Corrections and clarifications regarding Tahir Javed family & Texas ...

10:24 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

9th Class Computer Science guess papers 2024 Punjab boards

05:56 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Two held for filming Faisalabad university’s students in hostel's ...

04:41 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir discuss national security, foreign ties

03:11 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Govt mulls to collect tax from traders in electricity bills 

Pakistan

12:16 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

9th Class Biology Guess Papers 2024

07:16 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Holiday announced in Rawalpindi on March 21, 22

12:28 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

Class 7 Urdu School Based Assessment 2024: Check SBA Third Term paper ...

08:17 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

GCU teacher assaulted over harassment allegations

05:05 PM | 20 Mar, 2024

President Zardari dismisses SC judge Mazahar Akbar Naqvi from service

10:25 PM | 19 Mar, 2024

Pakistan PM seeks action on $10b agreements with Kuwait

Advertisement

Latest

10:00 AM | 22 Mar, 2024

Dananeer Mobeen receives backlash over charity video

Gold & Silver

02:43 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan see whooping hike; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 March 2024

One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.

USD to PKR

Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 22, 2024, Friday.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 253.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: