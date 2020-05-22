Pakistan armed forces gift Personal Protective Equipment to US military amid coronavirus
Associated Press of Pakistan
01:46 PM | 22 May, 2020
WASHINGTON - Pakistan’s Armed Forces have made a gift of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the U.S. Armed Forces as a gesture of solidarity amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Pakistani embassy.

The consignment of PPE arrived via a C-130 flight from Islamabad which landed Andrews Air Force Base (AFB), Maryland, Wednesday afternoon.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, and senior officers of the embassy’s Defence Wing were present at the airport. Also present were David Helvey, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, and other American officials.

In his remark on the occasion, Ambassador Khan referred to the historic ties between the people of two countries and their armed forces. He said that armed forces of both countries had fought together in the global war on terrorism and stand together in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

This, the Pakistani envoy said, was a manifestation of the longstanding and close cooperation between the armed forces of both countries, particularly in dealing with natural calamity, as both Pakistan and the U.S. remain closely

engaged in combating COVID-19, he added.

The equipment has been handed over to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for onward delivery to the U.S. Armed Forces.

