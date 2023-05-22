USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.

During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.

Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.

Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.