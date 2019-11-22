IHC seeks details of sick prisoners in Pakistan jails

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Ministry of Human Right to produce the details of ill and sick prisoners in jails of all provinces of the country till next date of hearing.

IHC 's Chief Justice Athar Minallah also reserved its judgment on a petition seeking health facilities to a prisoner of Adiala jail who had been awarded death sentence.

During the outset of hearing, the bench asked the Human Right Ministry to collect data from jails of four provinces, containing the sick prisoners and produce it to the court.

The IHC Chief Justice remarked that the court would pass a comprehensive judgment regarding the provision of health facilities to the prisoners.

A prisoner of death sentence in Adiala jail had written a letter the the chief justice IHC in which he stated that he had been suffering from eye sight problem and prayed the court to issue order for provision of facility for treatment.

The court reserved its judgment on the application.