TikToker Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
04:55 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral
Source: Romaisa Khan (Instagram)
Share

TikTok star Romaisa Khan has got her fans fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm. 

The social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her official handles and this time was no exception either.

Taking to Instagram, Romaisa shared a new hilarious video that left her admirers amused and rolling with laughter. 'Sab hatjao Abbu agaye hain, Tag your ABBU', she captioned.

Khan is a famous TikTok star and a model. She is known for her beautiful looks, cute smile and personality. She is primarily famous for comedy video clips, and dancing videos and performs lip-syncs on TikTok (Musical.ly). 

On the work front, Romaisa Khan made her acting debut with Ramadan play Paristaan co-starring Aymen Saleem and Arsalan Naseen in lead roles.

TikToker Romaisa Khan entertains admirers with ... 10:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2022

Popular TikTok star Romaisa Khan has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts ...

More From This Category
Is Naseem Shah stepping into acting?
05:42 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Vasay Chaudhry appointed as vice chairman of ...
04:30 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Rapper Badshah thrills at ILT20 opening ceremony
03:42 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Saboor Aly slays in black in new viral pictures
01:06 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Ali Zafar faces backlash over photos showing his ...
11:46 AM | 22 Nov, 2022
Peshawar High Court moved against screening of ...
11:15 AM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral
04:55 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr