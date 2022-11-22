TikToker Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral
TikTok star Romaisa Khan has got her fans fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm.
The social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her official handles and this time was no exception either.
Taking to Instagram, Romaisa shared a new hilarious video that left her admirers amused and rolling with laughter. 'Sab hatjao Abbu agaye hain, Tag your ABBU', she captioned.
Khan is a famous TikTok star and a model. She is known for her beautiful looks, cute smile and personality. She is primarily famous for comedy video clips, and dancing videos and performs lip-syncs on TikTok (Musical.ly).
On the work front, Romaisa Khan made her acting debut with Ramadan play Paristaan co-starring Aymen Saleem and Arsalan Naseen in lead roles.
