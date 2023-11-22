Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device blast in general area Razmak, North Waziristan, on Wednesday.

The ISPR said a convoy of security forces was targeted in the blast, adding: “…two soldiers; Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah (age: 33 years, resident of: District Karak) and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain (age: 30 years, resident of: District Kurram), embraced martyrdom".

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” read the official statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the security forces killed four terrorists including a wanted militant Ibrahim alias Musa during an intelligence-based operation in the general area, Khaisoor of North Waziristan.

According to an ISPR press release, weapons, ammunition and explosives are also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.