Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device blast in general area Razmak, North Waziristan, on Wednesday.
The ISPR said a convoy of security forces was targeted in the blast, adding: “…two soldiers; Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah (age: 33 years, resident of: District Karak) and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain (age: 30 years, resident of: District Kurram), embraced martyrdom".
“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” read the official statement.
Earlier on Sunday, the security forces killed four terrorists including a wanted militant Ibrahim alias Musa during an intelligence-based operation in the general area, Khaisoor of North Waziristan.
According to an ISPR press release, weapons, ammunition and explosives are also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311.4
|314.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.5
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.58
|774.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.98
|37.33
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.36
|944.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.74
|175.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.71
|756.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.98
|328.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.
Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.
In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,560
