NAB approves graft reference against ex-chief of Pakistan’s oldest intelligence agency

ISLAMABAD – National Accountability Bureau has approved 11 corruption references against various political leaders, former bureaucrat, ex-director general of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and others.

The approval was granted during NAB's executive board meeting, which met in Islamabad today with Chairman Javed Iqbal in the chair.

Nawaqz Sharif, foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, and ex-director general of Intelligence Bureau Khalid Sultan have been accused of inflicting a loss of around two billion rupees on national exchequer on procuring 73 security vehicles, and misuse of power.

A reference against Ahsan Iqbal and others for enhancing scope of the of Narowal Sports City from 30 million to three billion rupees.

A graft reference has also been opened against Nawaz Sharif’s former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad.

The IB is a civilian intelligence agency in Pakistan. Established in 1947, the IB is Pakistan's oldest intelligence agency. Appointments and supervision of its operations are authorized by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.