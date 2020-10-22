PM Imran welcomes Bhutanese pilgrims visiting scared Buddhist sites in Pakistan
06:19 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
PM Imran welcomes Bhutanese pilgrims visiting scared Buddhist sites in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan called his counterpart of Bhutan Dr Lotay Tshering on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest including Covid-19.

Prime Minister Imran Khan commended measures taken by the leadership of Bhutan to contain the pandemic.

The Prime Minister particularly highlighted the adverse economic impact pf Covid-19 on the developing countries, for which he had also called for the "Global Initiative on Debt Relief". 

Appreciating Bhutanese model of tourism promotion and conservation of heritage sites, Imran Khan apprised his counterpart on steps taken by his Government to promote tourism, especially religious tourism in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is proud of its rich Buddhist heritage which dates back to the Buddhist Gandhara civilization.

He said we will welcome Bhutanese pilgrims visiting the scared Buddhist sites in Pakistan. 

Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra completes her memoir
11:22 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

