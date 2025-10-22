Latest

Per Tola Gold Rate, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 22 Oct 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Oct 22, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Hitting 3 Lac Rupees Per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at an eye-popping Rs444,900 per tola, according to figures released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of 10 grams of gold also held steady at Rs381,430, defying recent market jitters.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Purity Per Tola Per 1 Gram Per 10 Gram Per Ounce
24K Gold Rs444,900 38,143 Rs381,430 1,099,575
22K Gold 414,791 35,562 355,620 1,007,94
21K Gold 395,937 33,945 339,456 962,128
18K Gold 339,375 29,096 290,962 824,681

This stability follows Monday’s dramatic slide, when gold lost Rs1,400 per tola, before rebounding to close the day at its current level.

Meanwhile, on the international stage, gold traded at $4,235 per ounce — with a $20 premium — showing that the global market is still sizzling hot.

Silveer Rates

silver also held its shine, selling at Rs5,261 per tola.

However, the global gold market took a surprising twist on Tuesday! After hitting an all-time high of $4,381.21 just a day earlier, spot gold dipped 0.3% to $4,340.29 per ounce as investors rushed to book profits.

Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price Per Tola – 21 October 2025

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

