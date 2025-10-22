Per Tola Gold Rate, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 22 Oct 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at an eye-popping Rs444,900 per tola, according to figures released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).
The price of 10 grams of gold also held steady at Rs381,430, defying recent market jitters.
Gold Rates Today
|Gold Purity
|Per Tola
|Per 1 Gram
|Per 10 Gram
|Per Ounce
|24K Gold
|Rs444,900
|38,143
|Rs381,430
|1,099,575
|22K Gold
|414,791
|35,562
|355,620
|1,007,94
|21K Gold
|395,937
|33,945
|339,456
|962,128
|18K Gold
|339,375
|29,096
|290,962
|824,681
This stability follows Monday’s dramatic slide, when gold lost Rs1,400 per tola, before rebounding to close the day at its current level.
Meanwhile, on the international stage, gold traded at $4,235 per ounce — with a $20 premium — showing that the global market is still sizzling hot.
Silveer Rates
silver also held its shine, selling at Rs5,261 per tola.
However, the global gold market took a surprising twist on Tuesday! After hitting an all-time high of $4,381.21 just a day earlier, spot gold dipped 0.3% to $4,340.29 per ounce as investors rushed to book profits.
Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price Per Tola – 21 October 2025