PM Imran to virtually address UNGA session on Friday
Share
NEW YORK - Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Friday.
According to media details, the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) will commence today (Tuesday) at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York.
The general debate of the seventy-fifth session will begin today and continue till Saturday, while the discussion will also be held on 29th of this month.
The general debate will likely to focus on the resolve collective commitment to multilateralism in confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action and also review the worldwide strategy to curb the pandemic.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Express yourself with a phone that speaks to ...10:56 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
- US State Department warns Americans to avoid gatherings in Belarus, ...09:35 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation in digital connectivity09:18 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran to address UN’s key panel dealing with financial gaps via ...08:44 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan takes key step to promote economic diplomacy11:55 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Mahira Khan looks flawless in latest pictures03:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Khalid Ahmad wins Best Actor Award at Harlem International Film Fest02:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- You’re not exactly Mother Teresa: Shaniera Akram takes a dig at ...01:25 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020