PM Imran to virtually address UNGA session on Friday

09:29 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to virtually address UNGA session on Friday
NEW YORK - Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Friday.

According to media details, the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) will commence today (Tuesday) at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York.

The general debate of the seventy-fifth session will begin today and continue till Saturday, while the discussion will also be held on 29th of this month.

The general debate will likely to focus on the resolve collective commitment to multilateralism in confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action and also review the worldwide strategy to curb the pandemic.

