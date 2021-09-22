Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 September 2021
08:47 AM | 22 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,700 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 87,810 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 102,390.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Karachi PKR 117,700 PKR 1415
Islamabad PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Peshawar PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Quetta PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Sialkot PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Attock PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Gujranwala PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Jehlum PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Multan PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Bahawalpur PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Gujrat PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Nawabshah PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Chakwal PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Hyderabad PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Nowshehra PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Sargodha PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Faisalabad PKR 111,700 PKR 1415
Mirpur PKR 111,700 PKR 1415

