Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 September 2021
08:47 AM | 22 Sep, 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,700 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 87,810 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 102,390.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Karachi
|PKR 117,700
|PKR 1415
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Quetta
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Attock
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Multan
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1415
