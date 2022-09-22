Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 22, 2022
07:26 AM | 22 Sep, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 22, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|242.4
|244.95
|Euro
|EUR
|240.5
|242.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|275
|277.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|65.9
|66.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|159.95
|161.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|635.56
|639.06
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|178.87
|180.22
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.07
|32.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.54
|30.89
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.01
|3.09
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.6
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|772.43
|777.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.84
|53.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|140.95
|142.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.35
|23.65
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|619.71
|624.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|65.85
|66.35
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|169.25
|170.55
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|22.16
|22.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.75
|249.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.2
|6.3
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...07:26 AM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 September 202207:08 AM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Sharjah International Book Fair 2022 starts on November 212:33 AM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Faiza Khan thanks Mufti Menk for his donations to flood victims11:31 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman 'to visit Pakistan in November'11:11 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
Alizey confirms separation from Feroze Khan, accusing him of physical violence and ...
10:50 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Aima Baig finally speaks up about breakup controversy10:01 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Fatima Effendi and Osama Tahir to star in upcoming drama 'Betiyaan'09:43 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Feroze Khan barred from meeting children without court permission ...07:49 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022