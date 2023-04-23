PTI considers including Qureshi, Umar in ticket review panel

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is considering adding the party’s vice president Shah Mehmood Qureshi and general secretary Asad Umar to the review committee responsible for addressing objections to the awarding of party tickets.

The move follows backlash from party workers and supporters over the distribution of tickets, prompting Khan to include senior members in the committee. The PTI had finalised a list of 297 candidates for the May 14 elections, and Khan had personally interviewed all of them to ensure meritocracy in the selection process.

The exclusion of several senior party leaders from the election contest in Punjab has caused further discontent among the party’s workers and supporters.

The news report also provides details on some of the candidates who have been awarded party tickets. For example, Raja Basharat, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Usmar Dar, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hashim Dogar, Zain Qureshi, and Usman Buzdar are among those who have been awarded tickets. The report also notes that several former PTI ticket-holders, including Shabbir Gujjar and Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, have not been awarded tickets this time.

Overall, the news report highlights the challenges that the PTI is facing in the run-up to the elections. The party is the only major party to have formally started the electoral process, but it is facing criticism over its ticket distribution process, which could potentially affect its chances in the elections.