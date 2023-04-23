Search

PakistanTop News

PTI considers including Qureshi, Umar in ticket review panel

Web Desk 10:14 AM | 23 Apr, 2023
PTI considers including Qureshi, Umar in ticket review panel
Source: File photo

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is considering adding the party’s vice president Shah Mehmood Qureshi and general secretary Asad Umar to the review committee responsible for addressing objections to the awarding of party tickets.

The move follows backlash from party workers and supporters over the distribution of tickets, prompting Khan to include senior members in the committee. The PTI had finalised a list of 297 candidates for the May 14 elections, and Khan had personally interviewed all of them to ensure meritocracy in the selection process.

The exclusion of several senior party leaders from the election contest in Punjab has caused further discontent among the party’s workers and supporters.

The PTI has finalised a list of 297 candidates for the elections, which are scheduled to be held on May 14. Khan had personally interviewed all the candidates to ensure that the ticket distribution process was based on merit. However, despite these efforts, several senior party leaders were excluded from contesting the polls in Punjab, which has further irked the party workers and supporters.

The news report also provides details on some of the candidates who have been awarded party tickets. For example, Raja Basharat, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Usmar Dar, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hashim Dogar, Zain Qureshi, and Usman Buzdar are among those who have been awarded tickets. The report also notes that several former PTI ticket-holders, including Shabbir Gujjar and Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, have not been awarded tickets this time.

Overall, the news report highlights the challenges that the PTI is facing in the run-up to the elections. The party is the only major party to have formally started the electoral process, but it is facing criticism over its ticket distribution process, which could potentially affect its chances in the elections.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PTI’s Instagram lead abducted from Lahore: Imran Khan

04:40 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims including women, children killed in Saudi Arabia’s road accident

01:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

PTI’s Ali Zaidi walks out of Karachi jail after bail in fraud case

09:49 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

PTI issues ticket holders’ list for Punjab elections

10:30 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Major setback to PTI as PDM-backed Anwar ul Haq elected AJK PM

09:32 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur handed over to Lahore Police on transit remand

12:19 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PTI considers including Qureshi, Umar in ticket review panel

10:14 AM | 23 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 23, 2023

08:38 AM | 23 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 23, 20230 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Sunsday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,740.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: