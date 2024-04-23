Pakistan Hockey Federation reveals squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has unveiled its 20-member squad for the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, with seasoned veteran Muhammad Abdullah leading the team's charge in the prestigious tournament.
Under the leadership of Muhammad Abdullah as captain and Muhammad Murtaza Yaqub as vice-captain, the squad comprises a blend of experience and emerging talent. Among the notable players are Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Saad Shafiq Ali Khan, Ehtesham Aslam, Umar Mustafa, Arbaaz Ayaz, and Samiullah, to name a few.
Guiding the team is a distinguished coaching panel headed by the illustrious Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh. Supported by seasoned coaches Ayaz Mehmood and Waseem Firoz, the coaching staff brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, ensuring the team's preparedness for the challenges ahead.
The squad is scheduled to depart for Malaysia on May 2, embarking on a journey filled with rigorous preparatory sessions ahead of their opening encounter against Mirban team Malaysia on May 4. With strategic brilliance and tactical finesse at their disposal, the Pakistani hockey team aims to make a significant impact in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
