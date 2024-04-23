Pakistan Hockey Federation reveals squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has unveiled its 20-member squad for the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, with seasoned veteran Muhammad Abdullah leading the team's charge in the prestigious tournament.

Under the leadership of Muhammad Abdullah as captain and Muhammad Murtaza Yaqub as vice-captain, the squad comprises a blend of experience and emerging talent. Among the notable players are Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Saad Shafiq Ali Khan, Ehtesham Aslam, Umar Mustafa, Arbaaz Ayaz, and Samiullah, to name a few.

Guiding the team is a distinguished coaching panel headed by the illustrious Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh. Supported by seasoned coaches Ayaz Mehmood and Waseem Firoz, the coaching staff brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, ensuring the team's preparedness for the challenges ahead.

The squad is scheduled to depart for Malaysia on May 2, embarking on a journey filled with rigorous preparatory sessions ahead of their opening encounter against Mirban team Malaysia on May 4. With strategic brilliance and tactical finesse at their disposal, the Pakistani hockey team aims to make a significant impact in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.