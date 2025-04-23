Neeraj Chopra invites Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem to Global Javelin Event in India

BENGALURU – India is set to host an international javelin event named after Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and will bring together elite throwers from around the world including Pakistan’s Golden Boy Arshad Nadeem.

The event marks first time India will hold such a prestigious competition in honor of its javelin icon. Speaking to the media on April 21, Neeraj Chopra confirmed that he has personally invited Arshad Nadeem to compete in the tournament.

Neeraj said he had a word with Arshad. He said he’ll consult with his coach before confirming. We’re waiting for a final response. We’ve extended invitations to all the top athletes, and if Arshad participates, it will also be with the approval of his country’s authorities,” Chopra said.

Neeaj added that several top Indian athletes, including Rohit Yadav, and javelin stars from Europe and other regions have already confirmed their participation.

The event originally planned to be held in Panchkula, Haryana, but the venue was shifted to Bengaluru due to logistical and infrastructural concerns.

If Arshad Nadeem visit neighboring nation, it could mark another proud moment in sports diplomacy between arch-rivals.

Arshad Nadeem and Chopra emerged as South Asia’s leading javelin icons in recent years. At the Paris Olympics, Arshad Nadeem made headlines by clinching gold with a personal best throw of 92.97 meters, surpassing Neeraj Chopra’s impressive 89.45 meters throw.