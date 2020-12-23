Pakistan announces public holiday on Quaid Day, Christmas
KARACHI – The federal government has announced a public holiday on account of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, with all banks and financial institutions to stay closed on Friday (December 25).
The State Bank of Pakistan, too, will remain closed, according to a notification by the Interior ministry.
The South Asian country will mark the day to remember the struggle of founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for the creation of an independent Muslim state. December 25 is also celebrated for Christmas all around the world.
