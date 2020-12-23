Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 December 2020

09:52 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 December 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,750 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,665 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 88,824 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 103,353 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Karachi PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Islamabad PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Peshawar PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Quetta PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Sialkot PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Attock PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Gujranwala PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Jehlum PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Multan PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Bahawalpur PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Gujrat PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Nawabshah PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Chakwal PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Hyderabad PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Nowshehra PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Sargodha PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Faisalabad PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528
Mirpur PKR 112,750 PKR 1,528

