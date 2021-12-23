Instagram account of Pakistan embassy in Argentina hacked: FO

ISLAMABAD –The Instagram account of Pakistan embassy in Argentina have been hacked. Messages being posted on this account are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina, confirmed Pakistan Foreign Office.

In a tweet on Thursday, the foreign office wrote, “The Instagram account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina (@PakinArgentina) has been hacked and has been reported to #Instagram. Please note that all messages being passed through this account are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina.”

Pakistan's mission in Argentina on its Instagram page has posted a cryptic message and blamed the Imran Khan government calling for "political substitution in Islamabad".

"We may lose out the JF17 deal with Argentina also. The political substitution in Islamabad may lead to the revival of Pakistan’s reliability & credibility. Diplomats can’t be ‘la raison’ for failures,” read the message.

On December 3, the official Twitter handle of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia posted a rather strange message severely criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked.



Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2021