Search

Lifestyle

Inside designer HSY’s star-studded anniversary celebration

Web Desk 05:57 PM | 23 Dec, 2022
Inside designer HSY’s star-studded anniversary celebration
Source: Instagram

Designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY is celebrating his brand anniversary and it looks like many of Pakistani fashion and entertainment's biggest names made it a point to accept his invite and party hard.

Celebrating over two decades in the fashion arena with roaring '20s themes and iconic celebs to match, HSY's anniversary celebration was a star-studded affair. Needless to say, the king of couture shined through with yet another successful year.

Bringing old-world glamour back to life, the anniversary bash saw Sanam Saeed, Resham, Ahmed Ali Butt, Danyal Zafar, and many others posed in attendance.

On the work front, HSY was praised for his drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat where Shehryar Munawar was paired opposite the uber-talented Maya Ali.

Pakistani fashion designer HSY celebrates birthday in style

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill lights up ramp at the Indian Designer Show Season 4

04:43 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly meet Bollywood star at FIFA World Cup Final

09:01 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

Mehwish Hayat, Sajal Aly get star-struck at FIFA World Cup final

12:13 AM | 19 Dec, 2022

Janvhi Kapoor stuns in Pakistani designer's outfit

11:42 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali to star together in upcoming drama

08:25 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates star-studded birthday

05:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Ushna Shah grateful for the love post engagement announcement

07:35 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 23, 2022

08:00 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.7
Euro EUR 258 261
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.5 299.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 601.41 605.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.32 31.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.24 2.28
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.02 744.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 597.35 591.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.17 245.92
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: