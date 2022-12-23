Mansoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as Attorney General of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Advocate Supreme Court Mansoor Usman Awan as Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

He accorded the approval under Article 100 of the Constitution.

The President also accepted resignation of Ashtar Ausaf Ali from the post of Attorney General after more than eight months in office.

Awan holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School, USA, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Punjab where he stood first. He was awarded the Justice M. Jan Memorial gold medal for obtaining 1st position in Jurisprudence and Charles Earl Bevan Petman Law Prize for 1st position in Criminal Law.

Awan is a recipient of the Harvard Law School Dean’s Award for Leadership (2005). At Harvard Law, he was elected as the LLM Representative to Harvard Law School Council and he also served as the Vice President of the Harvard Graduate Council.