Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices saw a decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs500 to settle at Rs219,300.

The price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs429 to reach Rs188,014.

The yellow metal witnessed $2 decrease in the international market with new price setting at $2,072 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver pries in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10 grams.

A day earlier, per tola gold price went up by Rs1,800 per tola to settle at Rs219,800. Similarly, the price of per 10-gram of gold increased by Rs1,543 to reach Rs188,443 in Pakistan.

In international market, the precious metal had seen a whooping increase of $19 per ounce to surge to $2,074.