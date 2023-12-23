Search

Business

Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan

05:26 PM | 23 Dec, 2023
Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices saw a decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with downward trend in international market. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs500 to settle at Rs219,300.

The price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs429 to reach Rs188,014. 

The yellow metal witnessed $2 decrease in the international market with new price setting at $2,072 per ounce. 

Meanwhile, the silver pries in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10 grams. 

A day earlier, per tola gold price went up by Rs1,800 per tola to settle at Rs219,800. Similarly, the price of per 10-gram of gold increased by Rs1,543 to reach Rs188,443 in Pakistan. 

In international market, the precious metal had seen a whooping increase of $19 per ounce to surge to $2,074.

Nepra increases electricity price by Rs1.15 per unit

Facebook Comments

Business

07:01 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Gold price surges by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

10:05 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

Export-Import Bank of Pakistan inaugurated to bolster banking, trade ...

07:44 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Banks to stay closed for three days in Pakistan

02:47 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Gold prices dip in Pakistan in line with international trend

02:52 PM | 20 Dec, 2023

Gold price up by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

02:05 PM | 20 Dec, 2023

World Bank powers Pakistan with $350 million for Sustainable Economy ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:14 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Pack your bags as Indonesia launches 5 year multiple entry visa for tourists

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 23 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23rd December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee's rise continues against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281  for buying and 284 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price here - 23 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 23 December 2023

On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Karachi PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Islamabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Peshawar PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Quetta PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Sialkot PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Attock PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Gujranwala PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Jehlum PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Multan PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Bahawalpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Gujrat PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Nawabshah PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Chakwal PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Hyderabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Nowshehra PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Sargodha PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Faisalabad PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585
Mirpur PKR 219,800 PKR 2,585

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: