PM Imran to visit Mianwali today
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday will visit Mianwali. During his visit, the prime minister will inaugurate spring tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at Kundian, PM office media wing in a press release said.
He will also attend annual convocation of NAMAL university as a chief guest.
Earlier, prime minister commissioned a three-member committee led by the director-general of the (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the recent sugar price crisis.
According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, “The committee shall identify and fix responsibility, if any, on any individual, officer or organisation or any purported benefit to a private party, besides suggesting a way forward for future course of action.”
The other two members of the committee will be a representative of the Intelligence Bureau not below grade 20/21, and the director-general of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment.
