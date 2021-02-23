Rishta alert! Ahad Raza Mir’s mother on bride hunt for younger son
Web Desk
10:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Rishta alert! Ahad Raza Mir’s mother on bride hunt for younger son
Samra Raza Mir, mother of Ahad Raza Mir has left the internet into a frenzy with a single post. With Ahad Raza Mir tying the knot with Pakistani sweetheart Sajal Aly, Mama Mir is definitely on a rishta hunt as she presents her younger son, Adnan Raza Mir, in the marriage market.

Accepting applications for junior Mir, Mama Mir's humour is spot-on, as she gives a list of likeable attributes. Taking to her Instagram, the mother quipped an adorable caption asking for ‘rishtas‘.

“Aik larki sidhi sadhi si ..soti ratoon main jagi si..Raat bhar uthnay aur khanay ka shoq ho… Koi hai ??? ACCEPTING Applications… Last date “March 15,” she captioned.

Mama Mir is definitely on the lookout for a daughter-in-law who is innocent and at the same time full of life. Replying to multiple comments under her posts, she certainly loved all of the comments and welcomed the potential daughter-in-law.

Gushing over Mir's sweetness, social media users mentioned that the girl will be lucky to have a mother-in-law like her.

Earlier, Samra Raza Mir released a soulful song titled ‘Roug Kesa Laga’ sung by Athar Sani.

Taranay by PSL – Pakistan Super League releases first ever music album
05:26 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

