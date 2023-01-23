Search

Lifestyle

Amna Ilyas stuns in stylish attire at star-studded Kidney Centre Brunch

Web Desk 10:54 PM | 23 Jan, 2023
Amna Ilyas stuns in stylish attire at star-studded Kidney Centre Brunch
Source: Amna Ilyas (Instagram)

The past two years have been uncertain for the whole world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as the world begins to return to normal, Pakistan is also following suit. Recently, the Kidney Centre Brunch was held in Karachi and was hosted by CEO of ARY, Salman Iqbal, and his wife Sonya Khan. The event was attended by many notable figures and celebrities.

Amna Illyas, Sonya Hussyn, Sarwat Gilani, Nadeem Baig, Ushna Shah, Freiha Altaf and many other famous faces were spotted at the event. Brunch is not just about the food. It's also a time to showcase stylish and fashionable attire and supermodel Amna Ilyas surely brought her A-game to the star-studded event.

The Baaji star is known for her unique fashion style that combines elements of luxury and kitsch. Her latest Instagram post and outfit for the event was a mishmash of vibrant florals, red lips and towering heels from Prada.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonya Khan (@khan_sonya)

Ilyas began her acting career at the young age of 17 and has since appeared in various films such as Zinda Bhaag, Good Morning Karachi, Saat Din Mohabbat In, and Ready Steady Go. Her most recent project is the film Chaudhry directed by Azeem Sajjad and produced by Neha Laaj under LAAJ Productions. The film also features actors such as Sana Fakhar, Yasir Hussain, Nawal Saeed, Sohail Sameer, Jia Ali, Arbaz Khan, Saleem Mairaj, and Shamoon Abbasi. 

Amna Ilyas featured on international brand TOMS' Instagram page 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Sami Khan, Madiha Imam and Ahsan Khan to star in an upcoming drama

08:37 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

TikTok star Rabeeca Khan shares pictures from latest bridal shoot

10:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Ertugul star Esra Bilgic's latest pictures set the temperature soaring

10:53 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

TikTok star Jannat Mirza enjoys snow day in style (VIDEO)

04:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

'Joyland' star Ali Junejo bags 'Best Actor Award' at Palm Springs Film Festival

03:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Inside Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi's star-studded Shendi celebration

06:11 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Amitabh Bachchan receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Saudi ...

11:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 23, 2023

07:49 AM | 23 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 23, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.65 240.15
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: