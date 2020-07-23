Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich

Pop star Demi Lavato and boyfriend Max Ehrich are engaged!

The 27-year-old singer announced that Ehrich went down on one knee during a beautiful beachside proposal on Wednesday night.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," the bride-to-be captioned her Instagram post.

Demi went on to say, "@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."

"I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!" concluded the singer.

Ehrich took to his own Instagram and wrote to Lovato that he couldn't "spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife."

The pair haven’t been dating for long and reportedly got closer during quarantine amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Congratulations to the happy couple!