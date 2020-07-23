PIA plans to start flights to Turkey in August

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would be starting its flight operation for Turkey from the first week of August.

Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the PIA, has sent a letter to country’s Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi asking him to play role for the commencement of the flights.

Malik in the letter requested the envoy to approach Airport Authorities of Sabiha Gokcen- (SAW) for clearing PIA schedule at the earliest.

He also informed that the national flag carrier has also sent an identical request to the authorities, adding that permissions are still awaited.

“PIA already has commercial agreements in place with Airlines in Turkey, and recently concluded a code share agreement with Pegasus Airlines. Due to the Covid pandemic, code share with Pegasus could not be activated as fligh operations remained suspended,” read the letter.

It adds, “However, we would like to gladly inform Your Excellency that PIA has firmed up plans for operations between the two countries. PIA has planned to start operations to Turkey from first week of August 2020 provided the Aeronautical Authorities of Turkey grant PIA the relevant authorizations to operate flights”.