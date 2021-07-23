World’s fastest train makes debut in China 

09:24 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
World’s fastest train makes debut in China 
Share

A maglev bullet train that can reach a top speed of 600 kilometers per hour has made its debut in Qingdao, China.

The state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation has developed the train which is considered as the fastest train in the world. 

The train glides above the tracks due to electromagnetic force as it uses magnetic levitation technology. 

Liang Jianying, deputy general manager and chief engineer of CRRC Sifang, told Chinese state media that the train makes less noise and requires less maintenance as compared to other high-speed trains.

The train would be made operation in five or ten years, said Jinaying in January this year. 

Currently, China only has one maglev train in commercial use, connecting Shanghai's Pudong Airport with the Longyang Road station in the city. The train can reach the speed of 430 kph to cover the 30 km in seven and a half minutes.

India gets its first driverless metro train 06:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated country’s first driverless train on Monday. He ...

More From This Category
Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony director ...
06:01 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Taliban takeover in Afghanistan ‘possible’ as ...
02:32 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Pakistan laments the loss of lives in China floods
11:00 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
Russia wants India, Iran to join Extended Troika ...
10:35 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Russia unveils first footage of S-500 ...
06:48 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
IIOJK: Pakistan condemns India's restrictions on ...
06:04 PM | 21 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Beauty & technique — that’s Adnan Qazi
05:00 PM | 23 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr