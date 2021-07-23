World’s fastest train makes debut in China
Share
A maglev bullet train that can reach a top speed of 600 kilometers per hour has made its debut in Qingdao, China.
The state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation has developed the train which is considered as the fastest train in the world.
The train glides above the tracks due to electromagnetic force as it uses magnetic levitation technology.
Liang Jianying, deputy general manager and chief engineer of CRRC Sifang, told Chinese state media that the train makes less noise and requires less maintenance as compared to other high-speed trains.
The train would be made operation in five or ten years, said Jinaying in January this year.
Currently, China only has one maglev train in commercial use, connecting Shanghai's Pudong Airport with the Longyang Road station in the city. The train can reach the speed of 430 kph to cover the 30 km in seven and a half minutes.
India gets its first driverless metro train 06:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated country’s first driverless train on Monday. He ...
- World’s fastest train makes debut in China09:24 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- DG ISI arrives in Beijing for strategic talks with Chinese officials08:47 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Punjab’s Auqaf dept loses Badshahi Mosque’s administration08:10 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- UET appoints first female engineering professor in 100 years07:31 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Noor Mukadam killing case – Police seek suspect’s name be placed ...06:57 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after husband’s arrest in pornography ...03:49 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain welcome first baby03:16 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Pakistani stars demand #JusticeForNoor02:42 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021