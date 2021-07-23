World’s fastest train makes debut in China 

A maglev bullet train that can reach a top speed of 600 kilometers per hour has made its debut in Qingdao, China.

The state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation has developed the train which is considered as the fastest train in the world.

The train glides above the tracks due to electromagnetic force as it uses magnetic levitation technology.

Liang Jianying, deputy general manager and chief engineer of CRRC Sifang, told Chinese state media that the train makes less noise and requires less maintenance as compared to other high-speed trains.

The train would be made operation in five or ten years, said Jinaying in January this year.

Currently, China only has one maglev train in commercial use, connecting Shanghai's Pudong Airport with the Longyang Road station in the city. The train can reach the speed of 430 kph to cover the 30 km in seven and a half minutes.