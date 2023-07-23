Pakistan and Azerbaijan to sign LNG agreement on July 24

KARACHI - Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Saturday that Pakistan would buy one spot LNG cargo each month from Azerbaijan.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan would sign a historic LNG agreement on July 24, he said while talking to media in Karachi.

The minister said that 12 LNG cargo ships would also be purchased from Azerbaijan.

Along with the LNG contract, Malik also disclosed that a $14 billion investment agreement in the refinery sector with Saudi Arabia will be inked before the current administration's term ends.

According to the minister, Pakistan intends to acquire 1.2 million tonnes of oil from Russia yearly by purchasing 100,000 tonnes each month.

He reiterated that the US has no concerns about it and continued by saying that all commercial issues with Russia have been resolved.