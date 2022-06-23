Ayesha Omar spotted vacationing in Spain
MADRID – Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time and this time around, the fashionista left her fans awestruck with her adorable photos in a European country of Spain.
Taking to Instagram, the Karachi se Lahore star shared multiple photos of her enjoying Spanish food and visit to historical places. She also posed at the most picturesque sights.
Sharing photos of enjoying brunch at a hotel, she wrote: “This brunch deserves a post. If you’re ever in this part of the world, this is the place to start your day”.
The Bulbullay actor also provided a sneak peek into her visit to Sagrada Família, the largest unfinished Roman Catholic church in the Eixample district of Barcelona.
On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.
