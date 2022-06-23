MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar’s mother passes away

12:08 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar’s mother passes away
Source: @drfarooqsattarofficial (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar's mother passed away on Thursday at the age of 85.

The senior politician shared the news of the death of his mother on social media, stating that she was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Sattar's spokesperson said that the funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered at KMC ground in PIB Colony today (Thursday) after Asr prayers.

Asif Ali Zardari’s mother passes away in Karachi 09:12 PM | 22 Jun, 2022

Former Pakistani President and PPP leader Asif Zardari’s mother, Zarine Ara, passed away in Karachi on ...

More From This Category
Ayesha Omar spotted vacationing in Spain
11:42 AM | 23 Jun, 2022
Sarwat Gilani says won't play 'stereotypical' ...
09:41 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Imran Ashraf’s fans go on a hunt to find their ...
07:23 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Court disposes of plea against authenticity of ...
07:00 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Has Bollywood’s 'Raksha Bandhan' copied ...
06:10 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Pakistani stars included in list of the 100 Most ...
05:40 PM | 22 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar’s mother passes away
12:08 PM | 23 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr