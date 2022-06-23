MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar’s mother passes away
12:08 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar's mother passed away on Thursday at the age of 85.
The senior politician shared the news of the death of his mother on social media, stating that she was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.
Sattar's spokesperson said that the funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered at KMC ground in PIB Colony today (Thursday) after Asr prayers.
