Four FC soldiers, two guards martyred in terror attack on oilfield in KP’s Karak

KARAK – Four paramilitary soldiers and two guards were martyred after terrorists attacked an oilfield near Girgiri in Karak, killing in the country’s northwestern region.

Reports in local media suggest that unknown attackers stormed an oilfield near Girgiri, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa late Monday, and killed six persons including four Frontier Constabulary personnel and two security guards.

The strong retaliatory response by paramilitary personnel forced the assailants to escape.

The recent attack comes a week after more than a dozen people were killed in a gun battle between paramilitary troops and militants who stormed their base and took families, hostage, in Balochistan.