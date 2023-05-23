Four FC soldiers, two guards martyred in terror attack on oilfield in KP’s Karak

KARAK – Four paramilitary soldiers and two guards were martyred after terrorists attacked an oilfield near Girgiri in Karak, killing in the country’s northwestern region.
Reports in local media suggest that unknown attackers stormed an oilfield near Girgiri, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa late Monday, and killed six persons including four Frontier Constabulary personnel and two security guards.
The strong retaliatory response by paramilitary personnel forced the assailants to escape.
The recent attack comes a week after more than a dozen people were killed in a gun battle between paramilitary troops and militants who stormed their base and took families, hostage, in Balochistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 23, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|84.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.25
|767.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.47
|42.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.42
|41.82
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.27
|935.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.92
|63.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.45
|181.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.58
|26.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.31
|749.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.25
|78.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.91
|27.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.28
|319.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.37
|8.52
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
