Supreme Court takes up ECP’s plea on Punjab election verdict today

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan will resume hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s review petition against its April 4 order today on Tuesday.
Three-member bench, spearheaded by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar will hear the case in which earlier notices were issued to the respondents, Attorney General for Pakistan and the Advocate Generals of the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Earlier, the Punjab caretaker setup and federal government submitted responses to the apex court, in which incumbent officials took a stance that Supreme Court exceeded its authority by setting the election date, and they prayed the court to review its decision made on April 4.
Meanwhile, the deadline announced by the bench for general elections expired on May 14, and the government has not provided any funds and security personnel to the Commission.
The government, on the other hand, maintained that the authority to announce election date lies with the Election Commission of Pakistan, and it said the court undermined the authority of the electoral watchdog by setting a specific election date.
It also termed Supreme Court’s verdict in violation of the constitutional division of powers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 23, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|84.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.25
|767.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.47
|42.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.42
|41.82
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.27
|935.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.92
|63.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.45
|181.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.58
|26.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.31
|749.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.25
|78.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.91
|27.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.28
|319.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.37
|8.52
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
