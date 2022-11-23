Aliza Sultan shares cathartic poetry on Instagram

In a rather surprising turn of events, popular Pakistani actor Feroze Khan's ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan who has shown brute emotional strength throughout her ordeal of separating from her husband, finally let her emotional and vulnerable side be known to the world.

The mother of two took to Instagram to share a piece of poetry that moved social media users.

Sultan's cryptic Instagram post and its caption hinted that she was calling out her ex-husband for subjecting her to emotional and physical abuse. The poetic verses had an overwhelming effect on netizens who prayed for Sultan's strength through the hard times.

For starters, Khan and Sultan's marital life saw ups and downs which culminated in domestic violence and allegations of cheating that led to the couple's separation. Sultan then came forward to reveal that she was a victim of brutal domestic violence, however, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actor denied the allegations suggesting that they were baseless and maligned his career. Despite Khan's rebuttal, social media users and Lollywood actors stood in solidarity with Sultan.

For those unversed, Aliza Sultan and Feroze Khan got married in 2018. The couple separated this year later revealing that Sultan was subjected to domestic violence. The ex-couple has two children together.