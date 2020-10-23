How to pick the right iPhone 12 to suit you best

Earlier this week, Apple announced the release of four new iPhones – the biggest Apple has ever released in one go. Like all other years, we have the iPhone 12, which happens to be a significant upgrade over last year’s iPhone 11. This new model comes with an all-new body design, OLED display, upgraded camera, 5G cellular connectivity along with support for Apple’s new MagSafe charging and accessories.

Like last year’s iPhone 11 series, there are also two “pro iPhones” – the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Naturally, they feature more and better cameras, a LiDAR sensor, and stainless steel construction (Not a ton more, in all honesty). Compared to last year’s models, the screens are more giant – 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively.

Finally, the fourth iPhone, which goes by the name the 12 Mini, acquires everything in the standard 12 and has a comparatively tinier body with a 5.4-inch display. With the iPhone 12 Mini is priced at $699, the prices go all the way up to $1,099 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The good news for iPhone users is that all the new iPhones come with the same processor – Apple’s new A14 bionic, and all of them have 5G connectivity along with high-resolution OLED screens. They also come with the same wide and ultra-wide cameras; however, the 12 Pro Max has an exception, which raises the camera game in a few crucial ways. All in all, the decision to get the new iPhone mostly comes down to the screen size and the amount you’re willing to spend. Consequently, this may not be an immediate decision since there are three screen sizes and three different camera systems to choose between.