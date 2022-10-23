Ex-PM Imran Khan booked in ‘attempted murder case’

ISLAMABAD – Police in the country’s federal capital on Saturday lodged a case of attempt to murder against former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and his key aides.

Islamabad Capital Territory force takes action as ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has filed a case in the Secretariat police station against the PTI chief and others for an ‘attempt to murder’.

PML-N lawmaker approached cops after being attacked outside the Election Commission’s office, as violence erupted outside the electoral watchdog’s office on Friday.

In the FIR, the PML-N leader said he was attacked with the ‘intention of murder’ at the behest of ‘PTI leader’. He further maintained that his vehicle parked outside was damaged amid the attack.

It further stated that PTI workers vandalised the police and pelted stones at the behest of the PTI leadership at Sri Nagar Highway.

Earlier on Saturday, PTI chief Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and scores of party workers were booked under terrorism charges for alleged violence during the protests.