Supreme Court takes up pleas challenging trials of civilians in military courts today

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government apprised the Supreme Court that trial of civilians involved in the May 9 incidents started in military courts, and a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court is set to take up about petitions challenging the trials of civilians in military courts today on Monday.

A larger bench including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik will take up the petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts today.

After the unprecedented attacks on May 9, the country's national legislature passed a resolution demanding that the rioters be tried under the Army Act. Later, armed forces revealed that military proceedings against 102 miscreants under way.

The top court is slated to start trial at 11:30 am.

Ousted PM Imran Khan, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan, former chief justice of Pakistan Jawwad S Khawaja, five members of the civil society, Junaid Razzaq and Zaman Khan Vardag moved court challenging the contentious move.

Earlier this year, the apex court turned down plea, filed by senior counsel Faisal Siddiqi on behalf of civil society activists, to constitute a full court for the case.

Former Chief Justice Justice Umar Ata Bandial, in one of the trials, ruled that the court did not want to see Pakistan Army pointing their guns at civilians.

Meanwhile, the current chief justice Qazi Faez Isa observed the court intends to hear important cases — such as the trial of civilians by military courts and election matters — in the coming weeks.

Civilians trials in military courts started

Kakar led Pakistani government apprised the court that trial of civilians involved in the May 9 incidents started in military courts.

The government told the court that the trial is important to protect the rights of the suspects.

At least 102 people were detained for their alleged involvement in the attacks on military installations in the violence that stemmed to the sudden arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan.