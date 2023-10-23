  

Search

PakistanTop News

Supreme Court takes up pleas challenging trials of civilians in military courts today

Over 100 people arrested for attacks on military installations on May 9, and trial in military courts underway

Web Desk
09:36 AM | 23 Oct, 2023
Supreme Court takes up pleas challenging trials of civilians in military courts today
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government apprised the Supreme Court that trial of civilians involved in the May 9 incidents started in military courts, and a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court is set to take up about petitions challenging the trials of civilians in military courts today on Monday.

A larger bench including Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik will take up the petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts today. 

After the unprecedented attacks on May 9, the country's national legislature passed a resolution demanding that the rioters be tried under the Army Act. Later, armed forces revealed that military proceedings against 102 miscreants under way.

The top court is slated to start trial at 11:30 am.

Ousted PM Imran Khan, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan, former chief justice of Pakistan Jawwad S Khawaja, five members of the civil society, Junaid Razzaq and Zaman Khan Vardag moved court challenging the contentious move.

Earlier this year, the apex court turned down plea, filed by senior counsel Faisal Siddiqi on behalf of civil society activists, to constitute a full court for the case.

Former Chief Justice Justice Umar Ata Bandial, in one of the trials, ruled that the court did not want to see Pakistan Army pointing their guns at civilians.

Meanwhile, the current chief justice Qazi Faez Isa observed the court intends to hear important cases — such as the trial of civilians by military courts and election matters — in the coming weeks.

Civilians trials in military courts started

Kakar led Pakistani government apprised the court that trial of civilians involved in the May 9 incidents started in military courts.

The government told the court that the trial is important to protect the rights of the suspects.

At least 102 people were detained for their alleged involvement in the attacks on military installations in the violence that stemmed to the sudden arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan.

Supreme Court turns down plea seeking full court bench for trials of civilians in military courts

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:44 PM | 22 Oct, 2023

PMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in Islamabad today

12:10 PM | 22 Oct, 2023

Weather update: Will Lahore receive rain today?

01:13 PM | 21 Oct, 2023

Islamabad to receive rain with thunderstorm today; Check weather ...

12:05 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Islamabad Weather update today

11:38 AM | 20 Oct, 2023

Supreme Court to take up petition against trials of civilians in ...

09:08 AM | 20 Oct, 2023

UAE Dirhams to Pakistani Rupees rate today - 20 October 2023

Advertisement

Latest

12:19 PM | 23 Oct, 2023

Dubai police arrest Canadian-Indian businessman Sri Ram Tumuluri over bounced cheques 

Horoscope

09:01 AM | 23 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23rd October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee slips against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee depreciated in the open market market, losing ground against the dollar, and other foreign currencies. 

On Monday, October 23, 2023, USD was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.

Euro clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.8 283.5
Euro EUR 295.1 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.6 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.75 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.47 743.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.03 39.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 893.55 902.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.29 58.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move up despite downtrend trend in global market

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward momentum despite the downward trend in the international market.

On October 23, the price for 24-karat gold per tola was recorded at Rs209,000, and per tola price of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs191,583.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently available at Rs179,184, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs164,252.

The recent rise in gold prices is due to a rise in the value of the USD, In the international market, the price of yellow metal experienced a downtrend, with the current rate hovering around $1,972 per ounce.

Gold rates in local market move up an down throughout the day. Please visit nearby gold markets for the most latest rates of bullion.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 23 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: