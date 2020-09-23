Hania Amir clarifies that she didn’t get any lip fillers

01:18 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
The entertainment industry seems incredibly glamorous and enchanting to us from afar, but being famous comes at the price of immense Internet trolling and bashing across all social media platforms.

An actresses picture is worth a thousand likes and a snapshot is never just a snapshot.

On Monday, Hania Amir was trending on the internet. This time it was not for a drama/film rather it was because people thought that went under a lip surgery. People trolled the actor and flooded her Instagram with derogatory comments.

Filter hai. Subha Bakhair

However, the starlet finally broke her silence yesterday and dismissed all rumours regarding the lip job. Posting a video of herself on Instagram, Hania explained that it was just a filter that enhanced her features and nothing else.

Meanwhile on the work front, Hania was last seen in ‘Dil Ruba.’ She started opposite Mohib Mirza, Shahroz Sabzwari, Nabeel Zubairi and Syed Jibran.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

