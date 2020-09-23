You’re not exactly Mother Teresa: Shaniera Akram takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is the queen of controversy.

Kangana recently landed herself into trouble while calling out multiple Bollywood bigwigs for being drug-addicts. According to the ‘Queen’ starlet, drug abuse can lead to depression.

After being involved in a heated argument with film-maker Anurag Kashyap, Kangana claims that she has never been the one to imitate a fight. She further said that she’ll quit social media if anyone could prove otherwise.

I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

"I may come across as a very 'ladaku' person but it's not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight," Ranaut said. "God said when someone asks you to fight, you mustn't deny them."

You may not start fights, but you’re not exactly Mother Teresa now are you... https://t.co/CQE0fbL9lP — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 21, 2020

And now, Shaneira Akram has also taken a dig at Ranaut for her nasty and controversial statements. "You may not start fights, but you’re not exactly Mother Teresa now are you," wrote Akram.

Kangana is always found arguing on social media over something or the other. The ‘Gangster’ star has constantly been attacking other Bollywood celebrities, alleging that they are guilty of consuming drugs.

