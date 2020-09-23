Maryam Nawaz hit by own security guard outside court (See Video)
Web Desk
07:09 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Maryam Nawaz hit by own security guard outside court (See Video)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz was left shocked after she was mistakenly hit by her own security guard outside the Islamabad High Court where she had gone to attend hearing of Avenfield reference. 

A large number of party workers have gathered to welcome their leader when a security guard tried to push back a worker with a forceful punch but he missed the target and it was delivered to Maryam on her right shoulder. 

Maryam apparently gasped in pain at that time but she managed to recover and headed to talk to media. 

Her husband Captain (retd) Safdar was also present on the occasion to help her pass through the crowd. On asking, she told Safdar that she was hit by “Shakoor Sahib”.

The IHC has adjourned the hearing of the Avenfield reference till September 30.

More From This Category
Assets beyond means: NAB arrests ...
01:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully ...
12:36 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
12:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif appears before LHC for interim ...
11:35 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
Pakistan, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation in ...
09:18 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to address UN’s key panel dealing with ...
08:44 AM | 24 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IN PICTURES: Ayeza Khan with her little sister
12:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr